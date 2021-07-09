Anita E. Whisler, 61, of Kenhorst Borough in Berks County, PA, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2021 in her residence. Born in Hanover, she was the daughter of Walter D. and Sadie M. (Bair) Whisler.
Anita graduated from Hanover High School as valedictorian of her class. She also graduated from Messiah College and Kutztown University.
Anita has been employed as a teacher, Educational Therapist, and Director of Assessment and Reporting for forty years at Conestoga Christian School. She was a member of Zion Mennonite Church in Birdsboro, PA for about forty years where she served in many roles.
Anita was preceded in death by her father, Walter D. Whisler and is survived by her mother, Sadie M. (Bair) Whisler of Hanover, PA, a brother; Glendon E. husband of Mary Faye Whisler of Cary, NC, a niece; Bailey E. Whisler of Washington, DC and an aunt; Lois E. Whisler of Hanover, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Steve Crane officiating in Zion Mennonite Church, 582 Zion Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page "Zion Mennonite Church – Birdsboro". A second memorial service will be held on Monday July 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Steve Crane officiating in Bairs Mennonite Meeting House, 6925 Hanover Rd, Hanover, PA 17331. A burial will be held immediately following the service on Monday in York Road Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee at P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or online at mcc.org.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.groffeckenroth.com