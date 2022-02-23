Anita Charrise Whitesell, 57, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at her residence. Born in Wellsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lyle E. Cook, Sr. and Janet L. (Stiles) Cook. Anita was the wife of Terry Lee Whitesell with whom she celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Also surviving are two children, Terry Lee Whitesell, Jr. and Ashley Nicole Mulvaney; a sister, Lisa Gardener, wife of Edward; a brother, Justin Stiles; a special niece, Leann Behm; a great-nephew, Jagger Miller; and an aunt, Laura Morley. She was preceded in death by Mary E., John Raymond, Robert M. and Gary R. Whitesell.
Anita was currently employed at Giant in Mount Joy in the produce department. She previously worked at Westfield Tannery, Spring Hope Enterprises, Engle Printing Company, and Darrenkamps.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
