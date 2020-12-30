Anita B. Winter, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at her home in Lancaster. Anita was born in Stettin Germany and immigrated to the States in 1956. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Winter, M.D. who passed away February 2013.
Anita was a trained x-ray technician and later became a full time mother and homemaker raising their 5 children. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and spending time playing with her dogs. She was known for her quick wit, and hosting great dinner parties. Charles and Anita were very proud of the contribution they made through the Charles R. and Anita B. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center at Millersville University.
She is survived by her 5 children: Rebecca (James Schmitt), Stephanie (Mick Owens), Victoria, Christina (Mike Richardson) and Charles, Jr. (Sara Taylor Winter) as well as her 7 grandchildren: Cole, Tyson, Parker, Reese, Hayden, Sophie and Max.
Due to COVID restrictions a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Anita's name to the Lancaster SPCA at pspca.org. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com