On June 21, 2020, Anita A. Mohler flew with angels to heaven where she was welcomed by a crowd of children God had waiting for her. She joined her parents, husband, and other family and friends. Anita's three children, Andrew Mohler, Chrissy King, and Carla Kauffman, and two grandchildren, Sebastian and Isla King, will miss her, but can take comfort knowing she can now breathe deep and entertain heaven's children with no obstructions. Anita loved creating crafts and was constantly doing things for others. She has left us way too soon. Also surviving are four brothers, Butch, Joel, Scott, and Troy Knable, and a half-sister, Penny Hoffman.
?Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness in Anita's honor. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com