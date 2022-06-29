Angie Virginia Lee Bushong, 79, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 24, 2022, surrounded by family. Born December 24, 1942 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Iron Walter Sheppard and Angelene Julia Helena Sheppard.
Angie grew up in Lancaster County, where she married and then raised two daughters. After retiring from Bollman Hat Company, in Adamstown, PA, she moved to Temperanceville, VA, where she enjoyed gardening, reading books, fishing, cooking, and spending countless hours socializing with numerous friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, Angie was predeceased by her husband, Frederick William "Fred" Bushong. She is survived by her sister, Rosemarie Reardon and her husband, Don Reardon, of New Bern, NC; two daughters, Felicia Whistler and her husband, Sam, of Port Royal, PA and Lori Stump and her husband, Doug, of Stevens, PA; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
As she wished, there will be no services.
In honor of the many dogs she loved over the years, please consider a donation in Angie's memory to your local animal shelter.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
A living tribute »