Angelique "Angi" E. Fritz, 64, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, with Fr. James O'Blaney C.SS.R as celebrant. Interment will be private in the Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
Please wear masks and practice social distancing while attending services.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
