Angelique "Angi" E. Fritz, 64, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Kerry Owen and Violet Evelyn (Donmoyer) Doyle and was the wife of Jeffrey L. Fritz with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.
She was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz.
Angi worked at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster and later at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce. She was also a volunteer at Masonic Homes. She was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1973 and attended the paralegal program at Penn State University. Angi enjoyed reading, shopping, and all types of pop culture, particularly music and movies. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting Longwood Gardens, the beach at Ocean City, NJ and in earlier years, visiting Hershey Park with her sons. Angi was a loyal friend and her wit and humor were unmatched.
In addition to her husband, Angi is survived by two sons, James DeRosa of Seattle, WA and Justin Lee, husband of Tabitha (Shaw) Fritz of Zachary, LA; three grandchildren Aiden, Ethan and Olivia; a sister, Karen Buckwalter of Spartanburg, SC and a brother, Anthony "Tony" Doyle of Grapevine, TX.
Public services will be held at a later date. Interment will be private in the Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angi's memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co., Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »