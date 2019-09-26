Angela Werner Alomar

"Angie" W. Alomar, 43, of Lancaster, passed away at home unexpectedly on September 17th 2019 due to an undiagnosed heart condition. Family, devastated by her sudden loss take some comfort in knowing that her brother Jimiel was there by her side. Preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Zepp and father, Antonio Alomar Perez. She leaves behind five sons, Rikki, Octavian, Bashir, Shakeem and Jah'mere. Siblings Courtney, Tereza, Kristy, Michelle, Nykia, Tara and Claudia, Jimiel, Laquon, Antonio, Damian and Martine. Angie loved being "Titi" to her nieces and nephews. "Ree" was always there for her, a true sister, Johnette and Beth meant the world. "Nita" was a Godsend & "Puta Roja" loyal to the Queen. Angie put the needs of others before hers no questions asked. "Ride or die" meaning no matter what, when or where, she was down for her people. Anticipating the birth of her first granddaughter "Nadia" due in January filled her with happiness, renewed energy and purpose. Best believe she will make one hell of a Guardian Angel. Angie also loved her "natural herbal remedy" appreciation of nature began and ended with "trees". As only "Ang" could put it "I'll see yah when I see yah, Deuces". The family held a private viewing prior to cremation. A "Celebration of Life" will be held as soon as possible.
