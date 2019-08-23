Angela Snow (Dirks) Barto, 44, of Lititz passed away peacefully at Hershey Medical Center, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after a 2 year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of John "Jack" and Barbara S. (Ferich) Dirks. She was the loving wife to Chad E. Barto for over 17 years. She is survived by her son, Damon John Barto of Lititz; her sister Kimberly Marie Dirks, wife of Ryan Lefever of Mountville as well as several nieces and nephews.
Angela was a graduate of Hempfield High School. She was employed at the US Postal Service on Harrisburg Pike. Angela was an avid runner, workout enthusiast and also enjoyed spending time at the shore with her family. She was a true warrior with her unbending strength and beauty. Her presence and unconditional love was a gift to all, as she lived her life as a dedicated wife, mother and friend. She was truly active and present in their lives. Angela was a ray of sunshine and strong-willed by all accounts. She will be remembered by all who had the great fortune of knowing and loving her as someone who exuded a beautiful passion and joy for life.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at 3PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 1PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angie's name may be made to International Myeloma Foundation or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W Walnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com