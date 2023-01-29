Angela Rivera O'Brien, 86, a resident of Willow Valley Communities, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Born in Lancaster, and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late A. Oscar Rivera and Elizabeth Goldbach Rivera of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Angela was the beloved wife of the late John A. O'Brien, who passed away in September, 2021.
Angela attended Academia San Jorge, San Juan, P.R., Georgetown University, and graduated from Immaculata University with a B.A. in biology.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a talented cook and an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Aruba, where she loved spending mornings on the beach with her grandchildren. She devoted her time to her family and many charitable organizations over the course of her life.
She is survived by three children: Elena O'Brien Wolman and her husband Richard S. Wolman, John F. O'Brien and his wife Jean Frissora, and Michael P. O'Brien. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Michaela M. Wolman of Philadelphia, Ian M. Wolman of Lancaster, John F. O'Brien, Jr, Christopher J. O'Brien and Margaret A. O'Brien, M.D. of Philadelphia, Brendan M. O'Brien of Rockville, MD and Lucia E. O'Brien, of New York, NY, as well as her brother, Thomas W. Rivera of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Jupiter, FL. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Aida Rivera Bissel Huber.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angela's memory may be made to San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604.