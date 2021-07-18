Angela L. "Angie" Swartz, 58, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Henry and Dorothy (Smith) Rauser and was the wife of David A. Swartz with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.
Angie was a member of Calvary Chapel Chester Springs, Exton. She received the Lord Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was a teenager. A graduate of Cocalico High School Class of '80, she enjoyed reading her Bible, taking part in Bible studies, cooking, baking, going on vacation, and spending time with family and friends.
Angie worked in food preparation for Oregon Dairy.
In addition to her husband, Angie is survived by a son, Joshua Lee, husband of Amanda Michelle Swartz; four grandchildren, Anastasia, Liam, Noah, and Thomas; mother-in-law, Joanne Swartz; three sisters, Ardell, wife of Dean Markley, Rosie Wenrich, and Shelly, wife of Dale Ebersole; 2 brothers, Mel Geib, husband of Kitty, and Sam Heiser, husband of Nancy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tina, wife of Gene Roth and a brother, Henry Rauser, Jr.
Angie is now present with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the Calvary Chapel Chester Springs, 217 Dowlin Forge Rd., Exton, PA 19341. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. A graveside service will take place in the Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds, at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angela's memory may be made to her church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.