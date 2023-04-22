Angela Faith Stoltzfus, infant daughter of Allen and Linda King Stoltzfus, of 37 Fairland Rd., Manheim, was stillborn on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. She is also survived by: three siblings, Kaytee Olivia, Gracelyn Jane, and her twin sister, Annalisa Hope, all at home; grandparents, Amos and Miriam Stoltzfus, Lititz, Jacob and Naomi King, Manheim; great-grandparents, Benjamin and Malinda Fisher, Melvin and Barbara Stoltzfus, Jonathan (the late Katie) Stoltzfus, and the late Jacob and Lizzie King.
Burial was in Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz, 4/21/2023.
Furman's Leola
A living tribute »