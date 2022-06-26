Angel L. "Papo" Amaro-Laboy, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on June 21, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a long illness.
He was the beloved companion of Bert Wilson, with whom he shared 36 years.
Born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Angel was the son of the late Marcelo and Eudosia (Laboy) Amaro.
In addition to his companion Bert, Angel is survived by his children Tara, Jeff, Eric, Angel Jr. and Jos; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings Daisy, Nereida, Paulina and Roberto, as well as many more family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; his son Elio and his siblings Maria, Nilsa, Francisco and Arnando.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Angel on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 5 pm at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E. Walnut St., Lancaster.
A living tribute »