Anette Gilbert, 86, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Stanford L. Gilbert who preceded her in death in 2012. Born in Lancaster, PA., she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Reider) Lesher.
After graduating from high school, she spent much of her professional career as a head waitress working at Andy's Catering Service, as well as a homemaker.
In her spare time, she enjoyed walking, bowling, playing cards, spending time with her cat "Posey" and most of all spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She often told friends how blessed she was and lived life to the fullest. She had many very dear friends and spent quality time with them.
Anette was very strong in her faith and was an active member at Willow Street UCC where she served on the Mission Committee and participated in serving the community meals and was a greeter prior to church service. She looked forward to seeing her church friends every Sunday morning and had many good chats with them.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie McNelis (wife of Joseph) and Kathy Emmerich (wife of James). Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Jaime Emmerich Heckman (wife of Shaun), Heather Emmerich Summers (wife of Mitchell), Jacqueline McNelis Kontis (wife of Alexander), Michael McNelis (companion of Nicole Leonzo). Also surviving are 2 great-grandchildren, Bailee Heckman and Lincoln Summers. Also surviving is her brother, Jack Lesher.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Willow Street UCC, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA. 17584 on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Missions at Willow Street UCC at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097