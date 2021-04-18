Anetta T. Keith, 82, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Neffsville, she was the daughter of the late M. Kenneth and Laura Todd Stauffer. Anetta was the loving wife of Clifford H. Keith and they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this past March. She was a faithful member of Brunnerville United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the nursery. Anetta worked for Warwick Township as a tax collector before retiring from Westfield Insurance Company in 2007. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Brunnerville Fire Company for over 50 years. A lover of cards, she played with the same group of girlfriends since their high school years. Anetta enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling to the family cabin in Potter County, but her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Clifford, are three children, Kimberly wife of Douglas LaSala, of Lititz, Kathy Keith wife of Rob Friia, of Lone Tree, CO, Scott husband of Brooke Keith, of Phoenixville, three grandchildren, Christopher, Courtney and Connor Keith, and three sisters, Marion Shelley, Eleanor Barr and Bernice wife of Kenneth Kline, all of Lititz. Preceding her in death are two brothers, James Lloyd Stauffer, and Carl Stauffer.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Anetta's memory to Brunnerville United Methodist Church, 517 Pine Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »