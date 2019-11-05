Andus Gene Hale

Andus (Andy) (Reb) Gene Hale passed away on November 1, 2019 at age 79 at his place of residence in Philadelphia. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. For further information please visit: https://memorials.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com/andus-hale/4009059/
Andy's memorial service will be held at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 1904 Walnut St. Philadelphia, PA on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 with receiving line at 12:30, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research in Andus Hale's name at brightfocus.org/stopAD.