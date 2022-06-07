Andrew W. Martin, 96, of Reinholds, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022. The son of Henry and Lucy (Weber) Martin, he was married to the late Dorothy (Shirk) Martin for 74 years.
Andrew was an active member of Blainsport Mennonite Church for many years. For his lifetime career, he operated heavy equipment for construction projects, including a number of power plants in PA. He enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren camping, often near to where he was working. He could often be found outdoors - hunting, fishing, riding bicycle (until he was 94), planting flowers, and tending the roses which he often shared with family and neighbors. He also made time to work on a 1960 Ford Thunderbird. He and Dorothy traveled to all 50 states. He was a collector of walking sticks and construction toys.
Andrew was the father of 4 children, J. Clifford (Jayne Sweigart), Joyce Procanyn, Lucille Zimmerman, and Kenneth (Ada Snyder). He loved his 9 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The oldest of 11 children, he is survived by his brother, Henry (Barbara). He was preceded in death by siblings, Pauline, Lizzie, Lucy, Rufus, Beatrice, Warren, John, Anna, and Esther; grandson Jason Zimmerman; and sons-in-law Mike Procanyn and Mark Zimmerman.
The family wishes to thank Hospice & Community Care and Anabaptist Carelinks.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:15 AM at the Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 AM, with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
