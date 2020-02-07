On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Andrew W. Hirko, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died unexpectedly in his home. He was born April 26, 1938 in Plains, PA.
Andrew (Andy) worked as a draftsman for New Holland Machinery for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. After retirement, Andy worked tirelessly as a volunteer. He and his wife, Sandi, operated a clothing bank in Columbia for the Lancaster Council of Churches. They also served meals for the homeless in Lancaster City through St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He was a very active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, serving on several committees, church council, and along with another member started St. Peter's annual sauerkraut dinner. His favorite thing in world were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papa.
Andy was preceded in death by his father Andrew, his mother Julia, and his sister Maryan. He is survived by Sandi, his wife of 46 years, six children, Andy, Jr. (Jane), Robert (Maggie), John, Lori, Denise, and Lisa (Jen). He will be deeply missed by his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Andy is also survived by his sisters, Alberta, Elizabeth, Florence, Dorothy, Barbara, and his brother Michael.
Andy never knew a stranger, he lived each day with kindness and joy in his heart. God will certainly be challenged by this angel!
A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 13 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd. Lancaster, PA. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone follow Andy's example and be kind to one another.
