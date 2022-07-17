Andrew Todd Lackey passed away on July 13, 2022. Born in Princeton, New Jersey to the late James B. Lackey, Sr. and Rosemary Andrews-Cooper, they moved to Lancaster and Andrew graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School where he played football and wrestled.
After high school, Andrew learned the fine craftsmanship and art of carving. He became a stone mason and worked for several masonry companies. Andrew was also an accomplished artist. He most recently worked at the McDonalds in Willow Street where he was greatly cared for by his coworkers. Andrew had a kind and gentle soul and was most grateful for his life recovery from addictions.
In addition to his mother Rosemary Andrews-Cooper and stepfather David W. Cooper, Andrew is survived by his two sons: Derrick Andrew Lackey of Virginia and Dylan Lackey of Tennessee; two grandchildren: Derrick Lackey, Jr. (Debo) and Riley Ann Lackey; one brother, James B. Lackey II of South Carolina; two nieces, one great-niece and two great nephews, as well as two step-brothers: David W. Cooper (husband of Judy Philips) of East Petersburg and Jeffrey B. Cooper of Florida.
In addition to his father James B. Lackey, Sr., Andrew is preceded in death by his brother Edgar B. Lackey.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church in Quarryville.
Donations in Andrew's memory can be made to the "Restore His House" campaign of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church.
