Andrew T. "Skip" Walton, 31, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Gerald P. Walton, Sr. and Tracy Mowery Angelo wife of Kurt A. Angelo.
Skip was a loving companion to Donna L. Miller and a devoted Daddy to Adam C.P. Thsudy and Skye Riley Maree Walton. He also was a graduate of Washington Education Center of Ephrata in 2008. Many things in life Skip enjoyed was playing baseball and coaching his son's baseball team, fishing, hunting, football, camping, bonfires, pool parties, demolition derbies, trips to the beach and Skip's favorite time was spending it with family and friends over food. Skip will be remembered for his love of life, his own unique way of living it, and protecting and helping the many family members and friends he so loved.
Surviving in addition to his parents, companion and children is Skip's Mom-Mom Mary Lee Mowery and his siblings Gerald P. Walton, Jr., Michael S. Walton, Shadoe A. Angelo and Cheyenne R. Angelo, two nephews, one niece and a loyal four legged fur baby Scooter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Celebration of Skip's Life at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. There will be a time of visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Skip's memory to Gift of Life, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123-4101. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
