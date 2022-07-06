Andrew T. Scheid June 4, 1971 - June 27, 2022

Andrew T. Scheid, of Lancaster, PA passed away suddenly and entered into rest on Monday, June 27, 2022 in Quarryville, PA. He was 51 years old.
Andy was born in Lancaster and was raised most of his life in the Millersville area.
He was the son of the late Paul H. Scheid, Jr. (2019) and Doris J. (Myers) Scheid (2005) who were both very instrumental in the establishment of the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Homes in Millersville and in Lancaster City.
At 6 years old, Andy had a dream of becoming a Funeral Director. In 1983, he began working at the former Richard M. Bair Funeral Home in Millersville. Mr. Bair was also a first-generation Funeral Director and had also worked for the late William S. Sullivan, Jr. at the former Sullivan Funeral Home, Lancaster City. In 1992, Andy had lived and worked in Neumarkt/Opf., Bavaria, Germany, where he apprenticed as a German Undertaker. Andy attended Northampton Community College and continued his studies at Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, Inc. (PIMS) graduating with Honors in May of 1994.
Andy touched the lives of many working in the Funeral Services for more than 37 years. He was a member of the Millersville Lions Club, Moose Lodge No. 307, Columbia, Elk Lodge No.1074, Columbia, Knights of Columbus Council 867, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Santa-Maria Assembly 0915, Sons of the American Legion Post 34, Lancaster Liederkranz, Teutonia Maennerchor, Pittsburgh, German-American National Congress (DANK), Lancaster County Historical Society, Eighth Ward Club, Active Club and Riverside Camping Association, Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce and the James Street Improvement District, as well as National Funeral Directors Association, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association, Academy of Professional Service Practice. He became a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) in 2011. Andy was also a member and a proud provider of Veterans Funeral Care and was involved with the religious and local civic communities.
He is survived by his wife, Joseline Scheid; a daughter, Elsa; a son, Andrew; two brothers, Neil (Robin) and Mark (Cheryl) all of Lancaster, as well as his extended family (Germany and U.S.) and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with celebrant Rev. Philip G. Burger on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrance can be made in his memory to Mental Health America, 245 Butler Avenue, Suite 204, Lancaster, PA
https://mhalancaster.org/donate/, Arch Street Center, 629 North Market Street,
Lancaster, PA, https://archstreetcenter.org/donate/, or to Water Street Mission,
https://getinvolved.wsm.org 210 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA.
