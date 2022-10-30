Andrew Ryan Houser, 41, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Knoxville, TN.
He will be greatly missed by all his children, brother Tim, sister Danielle, extended family and friends from many areas. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Houser, mother, Patta Houser and grandparents.
Andrew was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School Class of 2000. Anyone who truly knew Andrew knew he had a kind, silly soul and was a very hard worker. He loved watching sports (avid Yankees and Cowboys fan), playing video games and listening to music. A private celebration of life will be held at a time determined by the family.
