Andrew (Rudy) Weitzel, 30, of Salunga, passed away at home on August 22, 2022. Born in Mountville, PA, he was the son of Brian and Barbara Weitzel.
He was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many. He was a 2010 graduate of Hempfield High School and of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, where he studied Welding. He enjoyed spending time with his children, friends, working on projects and listening to classic rock music.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Ophelia; son Jude; mother, Barbara of Mountville; his father, Brian (Marsha), of Wrightsville; his brother, Adam (Noah, Waylen and Paige), of Mountville; his sister Alizabeth (Rylee, Karlee and Hadlee) of Mountville; grandparents, Roy and Janet Weitzel, of Mountville, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Beard and Elizabeth Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, September 30, 2022 promptly at 2:00 p.m. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Casual dress is welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrew's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.