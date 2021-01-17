Andrew P. Mock

Andrew P. Mock, 51, of Bowmansville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at home. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Vernon C., Jr. and Beverly A. Mock. He was a welder by trade and was an avid musician, having played the guitar. He enjoyed golfing, football, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by two daughters: Kelsey A. Mock, Wrightsville and Aryanna J. Mock, Columbia and their mother: Carol A. Brown, Wrightsville. One granddaughter: Aslyn Witmer. Two brothers: Christopher Mock, South Africa and Aaron J. Mock, Lancaster.

The Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com

