Andrew Owen Miller, 73, beloved husband of Susan E. Sisco, of Aiken, SC, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Augusta University Medical Center.
A native of Gettysburg, PA, Andrew was a son of the late S. Blaine and Jean Owen Miller. He attended the University of Miami. He lived most of his life in Lancaster County, PA and owned and operated Howard Johnson Motor Lodge in Lancaster. Andrew was a partner with his wife in Sunfield Inc., a hunter/jumper facility in Lancaster, PA. They relocated to Aiken in 2013. Andrew loved Sue, his dogs and cats. He was proud of his CDL license. He was meticulous about the upkeep of his farm, keeping fields mowed and maintaining flower beds as well as being a discriminating hay buyer for the horses at Sunfield.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Susan, are two cousins, Sue Ann Grammes (Lou), Mechanicsburg, PA and Linda Strausbaugh (Barry), York, PA.
A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Aiken SPCA Albright Center for Animal Welfare (www.letlovelive.org), Danny & Ron's Rescue, (www.dannyronsrescue.org), Aiken Equine Rescue (www.aikenequinerescue.org) or an animal rescue of choice.
