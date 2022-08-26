Andrew Michael Szymanski, (Andy), of Lititz, Pennsylvania passed away on August 24, 2022 at Landis Homes after a long illness. Andy was born on March 8, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edmund and Ann (Oleksiak) Szymanski.
He grew up on the East Side of Cleveland and attended Benedictine High School where he was in the Marching Band. He started working as a butcher at Blue Ribbon Meats and then A&P Grocery. He met the love of his life, Dolly (Smigrocky) Szymanski at A&P while she was working as the Eight O'Clock Coffee girl. Andy and Dolly were married on August 7, 1965 while Andy was stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA while serving in the U.S. Army (1964-1966).
Andy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy (Dolly) Szymanski, his son Michael, daughter-in-law Emily, grandchildren Joseph and Kathryn and sister Marie Hersch. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Carol.
Andy loved to fish since childhood, earning the nickname "Nature Boy" in his youth. He had many fishing buddies over the years including Dolly and he enjoyed fishing wherever he could go.
Andy worked for Hoyt Wire Cloth Company and was transferred to Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1980. He started working for IDS-Ameriprise in 1987 until his retirement in 2009. He loved to meet people and help them achieve their dreams. Andy had many different job titles over the course of his life, just a few are: Canoe Builder, Fish Counter at Holtwood and Safe Harbor Dams, Riverboat Captain, Monorail Pilot, Train Engineer, Skyride Gondolier and Foodbank Christmas Tree Sale Yardmaster. He loved to make and break his own rules in pinochle. Andy will always be remembered for his amazing smoked Thanksgiving turkeys that he made for family and friends for many years, his very dry martinis and for the silver dollar pancakes he made for his grandchildren.
We want to thank the amazing staff from the Oregon House at Landis Homes and the Hospice for All Seasons for their loving care for Andy and his family during his residence there.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the St. Vincent De Paul Consul at St. John Neuman Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Interment will be private.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM at St. John Neuman Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 27, 2020. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com