Andrew M. Mitchell, 66, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Margaret (Myers) Mitchell and the late William D. Mitchell. After graduating high school, he decided to serve his country by joining the United States Marine Corps, where he served until 1975.
In his free time, Andrew enjoyed fishing around Columbia. Spending a lazy day fishing and listening to music of the early 60's was something he looked forward to. He also acquired a unique hobby in digging up antique bottles which he would then sell.
Andrew is survived by his mother, siblings; Margaret Mitchell, wife of Gerald Kelly, of Lancaster, George Mitchell, also of Lancaster, and Janice Woodard, wife of Tim, of Syracuse, New York, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his longtime companion, Kim Whitacre of Lancaster. Andrew was preceded in passing by his father and a brother, William C. Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence, please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »