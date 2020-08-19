Andrew M. Dougherty, Jr., 63, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home after 11 yrs of Cancer. He was born to the late Andrew M. and Dorothy (Herr) Dougherty, Sr.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was the type of person that would do anything for the people that live at Lancaster House North. He also enjoyed his Sunday afternoon lunch visits with his brother and his wife and son.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Dorothy, son, Robert Flowers, of Manheim, granddaughters, SammieJo and Natalie, of Manheim, step daughter, Melissa Lebo, of Philadelphia, step granddaughter, Marsadee wife of Louis Basile, Meadville, PA., great-granddaughter, Victoria at home, brother, David Husband of Katie Dougherty, of Pequea, nephew, Patrick at home, Robert Dougherty, of Columbia, niece, Bree Dougherty, of Hempfeild, and lots of friends at LHN and Ruoff's.
The family Thanks Hospice for their wonderful Support and Care. Contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care.
