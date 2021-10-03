Andrew L. “Drew” Perry, 40, of Landisville, passed away after a brief illness on September 24, 2021. Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Denise and James Maloney of Florida and the late James Perry.
Drew received his diploma from Warwick High School and his HVAC training from Lancaster Vo-Tech.
Drew will be remembered as being very genuine and kind hearted. He did whatever he could to help others and expected nothing in return. He was a great friend who was loved by all who knew him. In addition to his HVAC work, Drew used his natural artistic talents to make unique crafts in his home workshop and doing home renovation projects. In his free time, he could be found snowboarding, camping, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his beloved rescue dog, Maya.
He will be sorely missed by his parents Denise & James Maloney; a sister, Lauren Perry of Puyallup, WA; a brother, Brett Maloney, husband of Alli of London; aunts and uncles: Theresa Geis, Betty Hemphill and Gerald Perry all of Maryland, and countless friends.
The outpouring of love, sharing of memories and well wishes the family has received during this most difficult time is appreciated. The family realizes that a service is an important part of the grieving process. However, we live in a different time and the fact of the matter is that Drew was taken from us by a disease that is very much prevalent, and continues to extract its toll and leave its mark on families, like ours, each and every day. Therefore, we have made the decision to forgo having a large service for Drew, as one of the only ways this grief could possibly get worse is if we were to be responsible for another family having to go through this themselves. There will be a small memorial gathering at some time in the not-too-distant future. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution in Drew’s name to the Humane League of Lancaster, support.humanepa.org/memorials-honorariums/
