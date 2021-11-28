Andrew Joseph Moranz, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was the loving husband of L. Catherine (Kitty) Reese Moranz with whom he had celebrated 63 years of marriage last July. In addition to Kitty, he cherished his five daughters Kate Brossman (Doug), Alicia Moranz (Steve Farkas), Joan Hinnenkamp (Paul), Andrea Cubbison (Deceased; Miles) and Martha Jacobs, his 11 grandchildren: Alissa, Adam, Shane, Andrew, Lynsey, Kendra, Stuart, Ethan, Ellie, Reese and Elizabeth, plus their spouses and his two great grandchildren (June and Andi). Beloved siblings include George (Rochester, NY), Norbert (deceased), and Maryann (deceased).
Lost to this world is a great man of God, character, honor and integrity; adored by his family and friends; and forever with a twinkle in his eye and warm smile on his face.
Eldest son of the late Joseph Albert Moranz and Gertrude Pajewski, Andy was born on May 13, 1926 in McKees Rocks, PA and grew up in Ambridge, PA. During high school, he was an avid basketball player, star quarterback for the football team and holder of a 25-year plus record in pole vaulting. Andy served in WWII in the US Army, Infantry, 94th Battalion, fighting in the European theatre as a young man with a Purple Heart honorary discharge in 1946. In 2009, he revisited the town where he was wounded and was warmly greeted there by numerous residents who helped him retrace his steps. Following his service in the war, he attended Geneva College, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1950. Andy worked in sales management for several firms including York Machinery & Supply, Consolidated Business Forms, Reese Metal Products and Mellon National Bank. In 1974, he founded Multi-graphic Business Forms which he ran as President and Founder.
A devout Roman Catholic, Andy was a member and Lector at St. John Neumann Church. For years, he served as Captain and Group Leader for the Palm Sunday retreat at Men of Malvern which he considered a great honor. His love of golf lead to multiple Straub Cup and Shaub Cup wins at Lancaster Country Club, where he and Kitty were members for years, along with Meadia Heights Golf Club and Rio Pinar Country Club (Florida). Other professional and service commitments included the National Office Management Association (President, 1962), Lancaster Junior Chamber of Commerce, Lancaster County Mental Health Association and American Business Club.
As an ardent lover of the arts, Andy frequented the opera, symphony, museums and dance performances, locally in Lancaster, New York City and around the world. On any given Sunday morning, classical music would certainly be heard playing from his collection of CDs, as he cooked omelets for his family after Mass. His ability to name any given piece and its composer never failed to amaze his family.
Words can’t convey our sorrow in losing him but also our immense pride in him as a spouse, father, grandfather, and his unending kindness, patience, generosity and humility. His lessons and examples to his children and grandchildren were many and we are all grateful to have had him for 95 years. His daughters will also remember his enthusiasm for trying new things (like the flamenco dance performance), Fred-Astaire-like smooth dancing (and efforts to teach us), astute card playing, and his love for giving the best hugs around.
The family wishes to thank the care and support provided by the nursing and therapy staff at St. Anne’s Retirement Community and Hospice & Community Care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 4th at 11 AM, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Andy’s memory can be made to Mental Health America of Lancaster County, 245 Butler Ave., #204, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to the Malvern Retreat House, 315 South Warren Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com