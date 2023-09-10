Andrew Jon Nissley (AJ), 52, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at UPMC Memorial, York, PA. He was the son of Kenneth M. Nissley (Philadelphia, formerly Lancaster) and the late Elizabeth G. (Landis) Nissley.
Raised in Mount Joy, PA, AJ graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School. He was an exotic supercar enthusiast, as well as an avid fan of the Phillies and the Eagles. During his early years, AJ was physically active and enjoyed many outdoor activities such as biking and swimming. After high school, he spent some years working and living independently. AJ was always known for his bright smile and sense of humor.
Andrew displayed great courage and determination for many years. He did not let deteriorating health keep him from living his life on his own terms. He lived the last decades of his life at the nursing facility Margaret Moul Home, York, PA. He was well cared for, and he valued the support and independence he had there.
He is survived by 3 siblings, K. Mark Nissley (Amanda Platt), Pensacola, FL, Rebecca J. Nissley, York, and Sara B. Nissley (Andrew Peifer), Philadelphia.
Plans for a memorial service for family and friends will be shared at a later date.
