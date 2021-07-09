Andrew J. Stoltzfus, age 18, of 955 Pleasant View Road, Honey Brook, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday July 7, 2021 as the result of a roadway accident. Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of John J., Jr., husband of Malinda E. King Stoltzfus and the late Sara K. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
Andrew was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 8 siblings: Lizzie S., Rebecca S., Jacob S., Naomi S., Henry M., Sarah K., Omar K., Paul K. Stoltzfus all at home, grandparents, John J. and Ada Glick Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Henry M. and Lizzie King Stoltzfus of Leola, Amos K. husband of Anna Stoltzfus King of Shippensburg. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a grandmother, Malinda King King.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 955 Pleasant View Road, Honey Brook on Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m. EST with interment in the Stoltzfus Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
