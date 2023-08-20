Andrew J. Larocca, 65, of Mount Gretna, formerly of Lancaster, died May 18, 2023 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was a 1975 graduate of Manheim Township High School.
Andrew was a brilliant man, a true raconteur (who was also an excellent listener), a voracious reader, and was especially knowledgeable about The Supreme Court. He was a gifted artist; he also had the effortless knack of creating cartoons and caricatures, delighting family and friends. He was a knowledgeable Bible teacher and was a wonderful, caring father.
Left to mourn his passing are: Cindy, his wife of 22 years, his son Daniel, and his daughter Carly. He is also survived by his brother Peter, of Lancaster. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Cheryl (Cherry) Finlayson Larocca.
As per Andrew's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
