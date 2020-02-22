Andrew I. Belsinger

Andrew I. "Andy" Belsinger, 72, of Lititz, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Landis Homes, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jack S. and Evelyn Lapkin Belsinger. Andy was the loving husband of Debra S. Wendt Belsinger whom he shared 36 years of marriage this past September.
He received his M.B.A. and Juris Doctor from Columbia University and briefly practiced corporate law in Philadelphia. Andy was the owner of the former apparel manufacturing companies, Colebrook-Terry and Vanessa Imports. His interests included current events and traveling, and he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife is their daughter, Ashley V. Belsinger.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Andy's name to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
