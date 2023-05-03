Andrew H. Ebersole, 88, of Lancaster formerly of New Holland and Leola, passed away, May 1, 2023 at Mennonite Home. He was born in Centerville, PA, and was the son of the late Benjamin and Laura Hertzler Ebersole. He was the husband of Mary Irene Nolt Ebersole, and they were married for 68 years.
Andrew was an active member of the Forest Hills Mennonite Church since 1958 where he taught Sunday school for over 50 years (past superintendent); and had served as an elder, church council member, worship leader and usher. He also loved to preach occasionally at Forest Hills and at Woodcrest Villa. He also had served as chairman of the resident council and the spiritual life committee at Woodcrest Villa. He was secretary-treasurer of the Eby Cemetery, Leola for 38 years. A 1952 East Hempfield graduate, he worked for Sperry-New Holland for 36 years, then worked for Horst and Son, Inc. for 14 years.
Surviving besides his wife are: two daughters, Vickie wife of Ken Chambers, Ontario Canada, Sheila wife of David Cooper, Ephrata; eight grandsons; two great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Virginia Ebersole, Lititz. He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Andrew Ebersole; a daughter, Karen wife of Jack Wisniewski, Elizabethtown; granddaughter, Lindsay Cooper; brother, Seth and two sisters, Ruth White and Edith Ebersole.
The Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Rd., Leola PA 17540 The family will greet friends after the service. Private burial: Eby Cemetery. Memorial contributions are welcomed to the Forest Hills Mennonite Church Memorial Fund. Furman's Leola
