Andrew H. Beiler, 84, of 19 St. Francis Way, Holtwood, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Andrew D. and Annie Hertzler Beiler. He was the husband of Naomi S. King Beiler. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition his wife are: 8 children, Jacob K. Beiler, New Holland, Paul A. Beiler, York, Mary married to Mervin Smoker, Holtwood, Andrew D. Beiler, New Holland, Stephen K. married to Martha Stoltzfus Beiler, Elizabethtown, Rachel married to Enos Zook, Delta, Rebecca married to Isaac Petersheim, Holtwood, Jesse K. married to Elizabeth Fisher Beiler of Delta; 36 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ezra married to Elizabeth Beiler, New Providence; 5 sisters, Emma Fisher, Paradise, Elizabeth Zook, Georgetown, Lydia married to Abner Esh, Bird In Hand, Rachel married to Paul Zook, Lancaster, Annie Esh, Ronks.
Funeral services will be held from the Ammon Stoltzfus residence 15 St. Francis Way, Holtwood, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 9 am with interment following in Drumore Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman's – Leola