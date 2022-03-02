Andrew G. Zourides, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Masonic Village surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 3rd, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Julie (Roussis) Zourides, who passed away in 2013 following 58 years of devoted marriage. He was the son of the late George V. Zourides and Katina (Trakakis) Zourides.
Andrew graduated from Boys High School in Brooklyn, NY, New York University School of Engineering and New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Master of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering. He also attended Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, Columbia University, Brooklyn College and Rutgers University where he supplemented his education in engineering courses while pursuing his degree work. During this time, he served in the 42nd Infantry Division of the New York National Guard (1948-1952).
Andrew was a 23-year employee of RCA Corporation and held various engineering positions. After RCA, he was employed in Quality Assurance Management for Envirotech Corporation and General Electric Environmental Service Corp. He ended his industrial career at General Electric Power Plant Systems Division in Schenectady, New York, followed by 6 years of consulting for GE in Schenectady.
Prior to moving to Lancaster, Andrew, Julie and their children lived in Somerville, New Jersey. In Somerville, he was active in politics with 4 years as Chairman of the Housing Code Enforcement Committee and on the Board of Trustees for the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Andrew and Julie enjoyed traveling to many locations throughout the world.
Throughout his years of education, Andrew was very active in various youth organizations. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners, AHEPA, Rotary, Elfun Society of GE, Delphi Hellenic Society of NYU and SCORE Lancaster Chapter No. 16. He was a long-time member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster.
Surviving are his two children, George A. Zourides, husband of Denise, of Berwick, PA, Nia J. Annick, wife of Peter, of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren, Andrew Zourides, Steven (Monica) Zourides, Julianna (Brian) Eckart; Daniel (Susan) Good, Zachary Good; Anthony (Jona) Silvette, Whitney (Billy Sunday) Silvette; four great grandchildren, Dean Good, Willow Zourides, Kylie Eckart and Jaxson Sunday; and one brother, Victor G. Zourides, of Long Island, NY.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrew's memory may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the Masonic Charities of Pennsylvania, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com