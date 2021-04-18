Andrew G. Kubala, 89, of Lancaster, passed away after a brief illness at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Born in West Hazleton, Luzerne County, he was the son of the late John and Stefania (Duranna) Kubala. Andrew was the loving husband of the late Patricia Ann (Sheaffer) Kubala, and they celebrated 49 years of marriage when she passed in 2006. He was also predeceased by his second wife of 6 years, JoAnne (Wittensoldner) Kubala, who passed in 2017.
As a member of the U.S. Air Force Andrew honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an Engineering Technician for Thompson Consumer Electronics, formerly RCA, from where he retired after 30 years of service. He loved to spend time outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening. He also enjoyed painting. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lancaster, and more recently also attended St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
Andrew is survived by four daughters: Pamela Rose Oleksa (Gregory) of Lancaster; Amy Susanne Danilowicz (Bernard) of Middletown; Jennifer Lynn Snoberger (David) of Willow Street; and Deborah Anne Kershner (Timothy) of Lititz. Also surviving are brothers, Paul Kubala (the late Judy) of Lancaster, and Charles Kubala (Eleanor) of Bradford, CT; a sister, Sister Maria Goretti of Dallas, PA; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wives, he was predeceased by brothers, George and Augustine Kubala, and a sister Agnes Kieley.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, with Father Matthew Morelli as Celebrant. The family will receive guests from 10 AM until time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrew's memory may be made to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com