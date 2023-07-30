Andrew G. Glass, 69, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Andrew was the loving husband of Patricia A. Hammer Glass and son of the late Lester S. and Esther W. Gensemer Glass.
Also surviving are four children: Nicole, Eric (Teresa), Dawn, and Brian (Amy); and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 1, 2023 at Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Private interment will follow at Swamp Church Cemetery in Reinholds, PA.
