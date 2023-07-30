Andrew G. Glass

Andrew G. Glass

Andrew G. Glass, 69, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Andrew was the loving husband of Patricia A. Hammer Glass and son of the late Lester S. and Esther W. Gensemer Glass.

Also surviving are four children: Nicole, Eric (Teresa), Dawn, and Brian (Amy); and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 1, 2023 at Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Private interment will follow at Swamp Church Cemetery in Reinholds, PA.

www.gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Plant a tree in memory of Andrew Glass
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals

100 West Main Street
Ephrata, PA 17522
+1(717)733-6181
www.gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Newsletter