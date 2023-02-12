Andrew Fabian, 80, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2023 with his loving wife JoAnn and family by his side. Andrew Robert Fabian was born on May 11, 1942 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. His parents Andrew A. Fabian and Regina Baloga Fabian raised their family in Larksville, PA. Andrew was the oldest of eight children. He attended St. Anthony of Padua Church, Larksville, and St. Stephen School in Plymouth. Andrew graduated from West Side Central Catholic High School in Kingston. He went on to graduate from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, with a BA in English. He was a co-founder of the Moving Monarchs, a car club that held road rallies where participating drivers would follow maps and clues. Andrew used his extensive knowledge of the Wyoming Valley back roads to design the routes. His college nickname was "The Bear," likely due to the gargantuan size of his hands. If you ever shook Andrew's hands you would remember.
After college Andrew met JoAnn Capano of Oyster Bay, NY. They were married on June 16, 1974. They settled in New Jersey and Andrew commuted into Manhattan. While in NJ they welcomed a daughter and son. A change in jobs brought them to Lancaster, a move he never regretted. A second son was born a year later. Andrew was an active father, attending sporting and scouting events, helping with the early Sunday morning paper route, editing his children's writing assignments with his infamous red pen, and always ready to lend a hand when needed.
Andrew predominantly worked as a technical writer for various engineering companies and retired from Buchart Horn in 2008. After retiring he worked part-time as a substitute teacher at Lancaster Catholic High School. He was active for many years in several writers' groups and enjoyed attending meetings of the Susquehanna Valley Train Society and Wyoming Valley Train Group. Andrew was a writer, a teacher, and a grease-under-his-fingernails lover of all things with wheels. The same set of skills would lend itself to being a mechanic on some Friday nights working on a friend's midget sprint car at the Clyde Martin Speedway.
His Catholic faith was very important to him. He was a proud parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Lancaster, PA where he participated in Bible study and men's retreats. For all his accomplishments, what made him the most proud was his three children.
Andrew is survived by his wife JoAnn, Lancaster, PA; daughter Sara (Patrick) Cloonan, grandchildren Ian and Maura Cloonan, Lancaster, PA; son Andrew T. (Holly) Concord, NH; son Peter (Brittany) and grandchildren Adeline, Vera, Benjamin, Nicholas, and Matthew Fabian, Endicott, NY. He is also survived by siblings: Regina (Sister M. Philothea, SS.C.M.) Danville, PA; Stephen (Janet) Addison, NY; Joseph (Tracy) Luzerne, PA; Anna (Sam) Elmir, Wilkes-Barre, PA; Benedict (Kevin, dec.) San Diego, CA; Marie (James) Vogelei, Severn, MD; and Monica (Chuck) Marvin, North Berwick, ME.
Donations in Andrew's memory can be made to Unbound, an international Christian organization that helps families around the world living in poverty to become self-sufficient and fulfill their desired potential. https://tinyurl.com/mptb4axj.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on April 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, with family receiving friends at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment to follow the Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. A service announcement reminder will be published two weeks before. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
