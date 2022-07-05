Andrew E. Fleischer, 35, of 2 Knollwood Drive, Lititz, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
He was born January 17, 1987 in Lancaster, the son of Thomas Fleischer of Newry, PA and Brenda Caruso of Las Vegas, NV. On September 29, 2012, he married Amanda (Miller) Fleischer who survives at their home.
Along with his parents and wife, he is also survived by four children, Braxton, Bristol, Baylee, and Blair Fleischer all at home, a grandmother, Pauline Glick of Belleville, a brother, Jay Fleischer and wife Becky of Lititz, and a sister, Crystal Cooper of Las Vegas, NV, as well as many special aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Elrose Glick on February 23, 2017.
He was a 2005 graduate of Belleville Mennonite School. Following his graduation, he worked on his grandfather Elrose Glick's farm for a number of years, then he went to work for Gen Ex and most recently he was a sales manager in the Lancaster area for Select Sire Power.
Earlier in life, he was a member of Locust Grove Mennonite Church and most recently he and his family attended Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, where he played basketball on the church league team.
Andrew loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially at their cabin. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with family. He and his wife would get together with the young adult group from their church on a regular basis.
He will be remembered for his absolute love for his family and friends and for always having a smile on his face.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, 3358 West Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004 with Pastor Greg Kanagy officiating and Ed Fleischer taking part. Burial will take place at Locust Grove Cemetery following the service. His family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Locust Grove Church and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Gator Wilderness Camp, 44930 Farabee Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.