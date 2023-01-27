Andrew D. Smucker, 43 of Lancaster formerly of 2008 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 of injuries sustained in an auto accident in York County. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Rachel H. Beiler Smucker, Lancaster and the late Paul S. Smucker. A mason/concrete worker, Mr. Smucker worked for Windy Hill Concrete, Lancaster.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by siblings, Verna married to Sam Lapp, Winchester, TN, Martha married to Eli Smucker, Millersburg, Annie married to Leroy Smucker, Gordonville, Paul, Jr. of Lancaster, Sadie Smucker, Gordonville, Omar married to Annie Smucker, Lancaster; a sister-in-law, Marian Smucker, Lancaster. His brothers, Allen and Samuel preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Spring Garden A-M Church, 5197 Old Philadelphia Pike (Rt.340), Kinzers. Viewing: at the Rachel Smucker home, 2008 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster from 8 a.m. Noon Saturday. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Kindly omit flowers Furman's Leola
