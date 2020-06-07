Andrew D. Raudabaugh, Sgt. First Cl., U.S. Army, a great soldier and patriot, lost his battle with cancer on June 4, 2020. He was 55 years old. Born in Langley, VA, he was the son of David W. Raudabaugh of Mount Joy and the late Madalyn (Pavlic) Raudabaugh. He was the husband of Maria (Rosado) Raudabaugh. Also surviving are three children, Kristofor Raudabaugh of Columbia, Tyler Raudabaugh, husband of Renee, and Nathan Raudabaugh both of Marietta; his beloved grandson, Eli; his granddaughter, Alexus Wilson; and a sister, Natalie Winegarden, wife of Eugene of Mount Joy.
Andy, or respectfully known as "SFC RB" to his military buddies, always wanted to be a soldier. As a youngster, he organized a neighborhood militia between W. Donegal Street and Marietta Ave. in Mount Joy. If you lived on that block in the 1970's you were well protected! He proudly enlisted on his 18th birthday and spent the next 30 years serving his country. He earned his first Combat Badge on his 26th birthday, (January 17th, 1991) while on patrol during Operation Desert Storm. After completing the end of his 3rd enlistment, Andy joined the PA National Guard. In 2010, while serving in The Guard, he was deployed to Afghanistan where he participated in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom. During his distinguished military career, he was awarded four Bronze Service Stars and numerous other medals of service. A humanitarian soldier, Andy was also deployed for various natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina.
His hobbies included guns and arguing with Democrats.
A memorial service honoring Andy's life will be announced at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Hospital Patient Fund, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com