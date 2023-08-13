Andrew D. Nolt, age 49, of Kirkwood, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Friday, August 11, 2023. He was the companion of Shelley L. Mowery, with whom he resided. He was born in Lancaster, son of Shirley Denlinger Nolt of Paradise and the late David L. Nolt. He worked for Andrews Excavating of Willow Street. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1993. He enjoyed going to the mountains and was mechanically inclined and enjoyed fixing things. Also surviving are 2 sons: Austin husband of Camberly Riehl Nolt and Bailey Nolt both of Gap, 3 siblings: Michael A. husband of Vicki King Nolt of New Holland, Karen J. wife of Loren L. Beiler of Strasburg, Lisa M. Nolt of Columbia.
A memorial service will take place at the Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Thursday, August 17th at 11 a.m., with Pastors Butch Marvin and Isaac Martin officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. A viewing will take place at the church on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Private interment will take place prior to the memorial service in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com