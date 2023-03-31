Andrew D. Miller

Andrew Dennis Miller was reunited with his dad, Dennis, on Wednesday March 29, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Vickie Miller, his siblings; Amy Miller and Aaron Miller, husband of Kellie Roth-Miller, and his nieces and nephew; Alexis Miller, Lleyton Miller, and Rogan Miller.

He was a member of the Germania Band Club of Manheim. He had a passion for hunting and loved the mountains. His presence will be missed. His life will be remembered by all who met him.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Germania Band Club, 41 S. Pitt St., Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.

