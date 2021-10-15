A devoted father, grandfather, and friend, Andrew C. Shank, Jr., 83, of Elizabethtown went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, October 12th surrounded by his loving family. Sunday, July 10, 1938, the world was blessed with the birth of Andy in Lancaster, PA. He was the son of the late Andrew C., Sr. and Amanda (Snyder) Shank, and his late step mother who raised him, Anna M. Shank. He was married 15 years to LuAnn (Sweigard) Shank who went to be with the lord in April 1977.
A dedicated and hard worker, as die setter, Andy worked over 30 years for New Standard Corp. He was a proud life member of L.O.O.M, Elizabethtown, Dela-Ches Sportsman Club and the Elizabethtown American Legion. It brought him great joy to spend time at his son’s cabin, Camp Timberwolf, in Sullivan County. Andy was a passionate, avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed going on walks and eating breakfast at Gus’ Keystone Diner. Andy was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and NY Yankees. He had an undeniable love for animals. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he loved most spending time with his family, especially holidays at his home. His contagious personality and his familiar smirk made him many life-long friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by four children: Lisa A. Smeltzer (Henry) of Elizabethtown; Karen L. Shank (Michael) of Mount Joy; Randy L. Shank and Andy C. Shank, both of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren: Chad, Jeremy, Travis, Shanna, Cameron, Courtney, Alexis, Isaiah and Taylor; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Andy was predeceased by a son, Todd H. Shank in October 2004. Andy, was the last of 14 siblings.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A prayer service will follow. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of Andy’s life at American Legion Post 329, 240 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 7:30-9:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrew’s memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.