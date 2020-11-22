Andrew C. Campbell, 86, of Lancaster, formerly of Agawam, MA, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Carolyn M. Campbell, who passed away on November 29, 2014. He was born in Copake, NY, son of the late Royal V. and Kathryn Alback Campbell. A successful businessman, Andrew owned Campbell Management Company, consulting in family matters and risk management. He was a member of St. Edward's Episcopal Church, Lancaster. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the Hempfield Rec Club.
He is survived by one son: Andrew J. (Sandra) Campbell, Cromwell, CT. Two daughters: Kathryn T. Campbell (James Crowley), Oakton, VA and Deborah M. Campbell and partner Bruce Collamore, Newbury, NH. Three grandchildren: Julia Crowley; Kyle Crowley; and Erica Campbell. Andrew was preceded in death by four brothers: Clifford, Donald, Calvin, and Royal B. Campbell. Three sisters: Helen Silvernail, Elsie Stockman and Isabel Schad.
A private graveside service will be held in Copake, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Edward's Episcopal Church or Hospice & Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.