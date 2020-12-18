Andrew C. "Andy" Boyle, 76, passed away on December 15, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Michael A. and Isabella M. (Hackett) Boyle. He recently celebrated his 53rd wedding anniversary with his wonderful wife, Anna M. (DiGialleonardo), who was the love of his life.
Airman 1st Class Boyle proudly served in the United States Air Force. During the Cold War, he was stationed at an outpost in Shemya, Alaska in the Aleutian Chain (close to Russia's Peninsula) as a Russian linguist interpreter for the U.S.A.F. Strategic Air Command.
Andy will be fondly remembered for his charming sense of humor and positive outlook on life. He enjoyed listening to music and thought of himself as a "great dancer" (while this point is debatable, he was always the highlight of the party and people enjoyed spending time with him). He was also an avid life-long (i.e. suffering) Philadelphia Eagles fan, and one of his greatest pleasures was attending games with his family and watching The Birds finally win the Super Bowl in 2018.
Faith and family were paramount to Andy. He was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where he and his wife also served as Eucharistic Ministers. They continued their service to Christ with the Chaplain of Lancaster General Hospital as Eucharistic Ministers of Holy Communion for inpatients. Previously, Andy and Anna served as presenting couples for Marriage Encounter Enrichment Weekends and PreCana Encounter for engaged couples preparing for marriage. And in a previous parish, they were core members in their church's Catholic Charismatic Renewal.
Andy also served on the Board for the Hempfield Green Homeowners Association.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Anna, and their children: Theresa "Terry" A. Kraft, wife of Doug of Landisville, Michael A. Boyle, husband of Shannon of Avondale, Christine M. Boyle of Palm Harbor, FL and Sgt. 1st Class David C. Boyle, husband of Heather of Hummelstown, and grandchildren: Jordan and Justin Baker, David Kamwanga, Ryan, Caroline, Charlotte, and Alexis Boyle. He was preceded in passing by his parents and brother, John F. Fox.
The family is deeply grateful for the tireless, devoted work of the staff at Lancaster General Hospital's Cardiac and Intensive Care Units, who committed their highest level of care to Andy. They are true heroes, and we cannot thank them enough.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10AM. To ensure the safety of all those who loved Andy and want to participate in the service, the Mass will be live streamed on the church's website, sjnlancaster.org. No in-person viewing will be offered at this time. Instead, a Celebration of Life (in the form of an Irish Wake) will take place in 2021 when we can all safely be together in person to honor him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, wsm.org/make-an-impact/donate/ or St. John Neumann Church, membership.faithdirect.net/PA443.
