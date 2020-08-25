Andrew C. (Andy) Albright, Sr.

Andrew (Andy) C. Albright, Sr., 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 22, 1933 in Maytown, PA, Andy was the son of the late Leroy R. Albright, Sr. and the late Mary Jane (Smith) Albright. Andy married Jean D. Hilbert on July 30, 1955 and they went on to celebrate 50 years of marriage until her passing in 2005.
A proud United States Army Veteran, Andy honorably served in the Korean War as a Private First Class. He was a longtime employee of Flexsteel Industries, where he served as the supervisor of plant maintenance for over 27 years and retired in 1998.
Andy found joy in woodworking and kept busy around his home with many projects through the years. He had a talent for building and fixing anything and was always the first to offer help to family and friends when something was broken or there was a project to be done. Most notably, Andy was a fierce competitor who loved a friendly rivalry. His favorite pastime was playing card games, yard games like corn hole, and board games. His family and friends will forever cherish his friendly banter and the hours spent competing for bragging rights. Above all else, Andy cherished his family and will be greatly missed by many.
To cherish his memory, Andy leaves his son Andrew C. (Skip) Albright, Jr. husband of Barbara, daughter, Debra A. Lafferty, and her husband Randolph, Thomas E. Albright and his wife Catherine; and Shari L. Wolfe, wife of Eric; two brothers: Barry L. Albright and his wife Susan, and Jack F. Albright and his wife Linda; and a sister: Beverly Albright. In addition, he leaves behind his dear companion and travel partner, Ellen, with whom he shared the last 5 years of his life. Finally, he will be greatly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was immensely proud and supportive of each of them.
In addition to his wife, Andy is preceded in death by a daughter: Angela Wittlinger, as well as several brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service to honor Andy's life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy's memory to Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Online condolences can be made through SnyderFuneralHome.com