Andrew B. Beiler, 4 year old son of Christ P. and Hannah B. Beiler Beiler of 1297 Noble Road, Christiana, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. He was born in Kirkwood.
He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving are 8 siblings: Benjamin A., Malinda B., Annie B., Fannie B., Rachel B., Martha B., Mary B., and Elmer L. Beiler, all at home, grandparents: Benjamin A. and Priscilla S. Beiler Beiler of Kirkwood, Elmer L. and Annie M. King Beiler of Oxford, and great-grandmothers: Fannie Beiler of Leola and Fannie Beiler of Kirkwood.
Funeral service will take place from the home of Amos K. Stoltzfus, 148 Rosedale Road, Christiana, on Saturday, December 4th at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Fisher’s Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home of Amos K. Stoltzfus from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »